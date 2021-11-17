GWCL embarks on nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise; goes after defaulters

“Disconnected customers will be made to pay their bills in full together with reconnection fees before they are reconnected. We, therefore, advise our valued customers to make efforts to pay their bills and clear all arrears to avoid being disconnected,” GWCL said in a statement.

Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams will also check illegal connections, self –reconnections and the use of in-line boosters pumps at customer’s premises. “All persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be handed over to the Police for prosecution,” the statement added.

Paid up customers have been advised to leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes (premises) to avoid wrongful disconnections.

Also, customers who have paid via mobile money or other electronic means will need to show SMS payment receipts as proof of payment.

Payments of water bills can be made at all Ghana Water Company Limited offices and revenue collection points, via mobile money payments such as Vodafone cash, MTN MOMO, AirtelTigo cash, Slydepay, Express pay and all GWCL partnered banks across the country.