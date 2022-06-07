Economic hardships: Put on hold National Cathedral — Gyampo to gov't

According to him, "There is the urgent need for these pastors at the forefront of raising funds for the construction of the church house to channel these efforts at making some of the government’s social intervention programmes such as Free Senior High School and School Feeding Programme among others in the country better."

He stated that the Free SHS policy is one major programme that needs the intervention of the clergy as the construction of the cathedral in his view is a misplaced priority.

His reactions come after the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral in Accra.

A letter dated 31st March and written to the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta said: "Authority is hereby granted to release the sum of 25million Ghana Cedis as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of the outstanding claim from RIBADE."

This matter has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.

Prof. Gyampo in an interview on Accra FM said the government using public funds for the construction of a National Cathedral is not the way to go at this time of economic hardships in the country.

Quoting the Bible to support his point, Prof Gyampo said when David wanted to build a temple for God, "the Lord Almighty asked him to put it on hold so in the same way, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to build a church to fulfill his covenant with God, it should be put on hold because Ghanaians are suffering."

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to read Proverbs 21:3 in the Bible and stop the ungodly and unconstitutional actions in the name of a National Cathedral offering unto God.