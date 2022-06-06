Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Some infrastructural development includes roads.

The citizens know how important roads are to access quality and important services such as health care, transportation, food, etc.

A Global Competitiveness Report index indicated that some countries have made a great effort to improve their economies in terms of infrastructure.

Ghana is not seen to have any major highways or good roads. Even the Accra-Tema motorway through to the N1 highway known as the George Bush highway is always traffic jam from Tema roundabout to Tetteh Quarshie.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at some African countries that have invested in making their roads motorable per the Global Competitiveness Report.

Namibia

According to the world’s economic Global Competitiveness Report index on the quality of roads, Namibia is the first country in Africa to have the best road network.

Namibia was ranked 23 out of 137 countries worldwide with an average score of 5.0 out of 7.

Namibia's good roads are a result of the establishment of the Roads Authority. It was established in April 2000 and they have achieved a great deal of contributing to the country.

Rwanda

This is another African country with a great road network.

The country does not only boast of having the cleanest environment. The government of the country has improved the transport infrastructure with aid from the European Union, China, JAPAN, and other bodies, and the country is ranked 31 with a score of 5.0.

South Africa

South Africa has one of the largest road networks in the world.

One of the longest roads is the N2 and it covers a distance of 2,255 kilometers (1,401 miles). The nation is ranked at 29 with a score of 5.0

Morocco

The Kingdom of Morocco’s infrastructural development has put the nation on a higher pedestal than it even beat countries such as Belgium and Italy.

The government announced that it was going to invest in building new highways and expressways.

It was also going to give a face-lift to its rural roads. Morocco is ranked 55 and has a score of 4.4

Kenya

Kenya has some of the best roads in East Africa and one of the popular roads is the Thika Super Highway.