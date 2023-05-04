Here are the new US visa fee increments set to start from May 30

It said B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase from $160 to $185.

According to the US Embassy, the move which will take effect at all U.S Embassies and Consulates around the world was established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Persons who apply before May 30 and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment will however not be affected by the change.

“Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023, only. Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.

“There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days,” myjoyonline quoted the embassy as having said.

The US Embassy also said visa fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, remain valid 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the fee.

According to the embassy, “Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application within 365 days of paying the visa fee. There is no requirement for the interview to occur during that 365-day period.”

The US embassy also noted that the revised fees will facilitate funding of the Department of State’s consular operation’s services.

“Nonimmigrant visa fees are set based on the actual cost of providing these services, as determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services.

“Nonimmigrant visa fee increases are based strictly on the results of this cost-of-service model, and the Department of State only recovers the costs of providing these consular services”.