Here's why Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces in 2007

Jakpa is accused of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in an ambulance deal involving the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

During his cross-examination on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah entered into evidence a letter allegedly documenting Jakpa's dismissal from the GAF in 2007.

The letter cited allegations of misconduct and breach of military protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jakpa's lawyers objected to the admission of the letter, questioning its relevance.

However, presiding judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe admitted the document into evidence, noting that the witness had already acknowledged the document and was prepared to speak to it.

She added that the cover letters were official documents that could be admitted to assess credibility.

The dismissal letter, written and signed on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff by the late Brigadier General M.K.G. Ahiaglo, who was the Commander of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces at the time, indicated that Richard Jakpa had been released from service for "unsatisfactory conduct".

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's the letter why Jakpa was dismissed:

The above-named officer was commissioned into the Armour Corps as a Regular Officer on 21 August 1998.

All things being equal, the officer should have made the rank of Captain on 21 August 2002 and a Major on 21 August 2007.

He has consistently failed his PROMEX and now lags behind his mates in rank.

Also, his service with the Colours has been largely unsatisfactory, marked by consistent fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness and general indiscipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Lt R. Jakpa (GH/2899) has incessantly been indebted to various people/institutions during the period.

An example was his long indebtedness to Recce Regt PRI to the tune of $300.00, which he was unable to pay till authority was sought for the amount to be deducted from his salary.

Throughout his service life, Lt R. Jakpa (GH/2899) has proved consistently that he belongs to a world incompatible with the decent and gentlemanly composure that the Presidential Commission confers on officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He is a bad example by all standards and his continued retention in the Service is likely to cause more harm to the Service and to himself.

Indeed, in May 2004, a special report submitted on him by his Commanding Officer suggested that the officer had reached his ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years on, his new Commanding Officer describes his conduct as shameful and regrettable.

From the foregoing the continued retention of Lt R. Jakpa is not in the best interest of the Ghana Armed Forces and, indeed, himself. It has accordingly been decided that Lt R. Jakpa be released from the Service forthwith.

I am therefore directed to request that Lt R. Jakpa be released from the Service for inefficiency under Article 15 Item 2 (a) (through continued lack of application or interest and Item (2) (c) (unsatisfactory conduct) of the Armed Forces Regulations Volume 1 (Admin).