With the recent Coronavirus outbreak, increased demand for remote work has put an even bigger spotlight on the urgent need for digital fluency in the region.

Hugo ML is now teaming up with Accra-based Digipay Ghana Limited to increase the number of Ghanaians accessing online work. For the last three years, Hugo ML has been equipping recent university graduates and stay-at-home mothers with the training and tools needed to join the multi-billion dollar digital economy. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has already trained and placed over 250 Machine Learning annotators in West Africa.

“There’s an ever-growing subset of online jobs available to people who have the tools and skills to do good work online,” says Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, Co-founder and CEO of Hugo ML. “This partnership will allow us to train more talented Ghanaians and equip them with the technical job experiences that they need to be competitive in the fast-growing online economy.”

Hugo ML brings digital job training to Ghana with local tech partnership

“We were very excited when Hugo ML reached out,” says Guy Arnaud, Director of Business Operations at Digipay. “Our organizations share a common goal. We want more Africans transacting online. More young Africans to benefit from the global shift towards digital.”

For those interested in learning more about the world of data annotation and digital work, Hugo ML will be hosting a free-webinar titled Joining the Digital Economy on April 10th, 2020. The online session will be geared towards understanding and navigating the vast world of remote work from Ghana. Participants will learn about data annotation opportunities at Hugo ML, as well as the thousands of other opportunities available online.

Anyone can register for the webinar, however, spaces are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so sign up today!

Joining the Digital Economy: https://www.HugoML-remote.com/

About Digipay

Digipay is an Accra-based IT solutions provider which has made e-payment accessible to the un-banked masses through cutting-edge, home-grown fintech products.

About Hugo ML

Hugo ML provides an on-demand, remote workforce for leading technology companies seeking to diversify their data annotation and content moderation teams. To learn more about Hugo ML, its services, clients and upcoming training programs and webinars, please visit www.hugoml.com.