This follows widespread claims that Hydrogen Peroxide helps to protect one from contracting the virus.

Former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey, is one of those who have recommended the chemical compound for use.

However, reacting to this, the GMA said the misuse of Hydrogen Peroxide could have serious medical consequences.

Ghana Medical Association

“The general public is advised to handle the product as any other medicinal product and that the misuse of same could lead to serious physical and undesirable medical consequences,” the Association said in a statement.

“The public is also advised to consult appropriate health professionals (prescribers) before they purchase such products.”

“Presently, Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved, authorized or recommended by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) (Ghana), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ministry of Health (MoH), World Health Organization or any other reputable international drug and health regulatory body for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Pharmacy Council (PC) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have revealed a shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.

The FDA and PC in a joint statement said this has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard hydrogen peroxide on the market.

Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops have been cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.

The public has also been reminded to purchase only Food and Drug Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products, if they are manufactured in Ghana.

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic used on the skin to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. It may also be used as a mouth rinse to help remove mucus or to relieve minor mouth irritation (e.g., due to canker/cold sores, gingivitis).