Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim


Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians

The Man of God said he knows the first occupants of the Garden of Eden personally. He said he has been to heaven to meet them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians play

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Once again the Founder of God’s Way International Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim revealed in an interview his personal relationship to the first humans ever created.

READ ALSO: I am no more an angel but 'Jesus Christ' – Obinim

He maintained his stance on the matter and reconfirmed that he knows the first humans ever created, Adam and Eve. Even when the interviewer reiterated that they were talking about the first occupants of the Garden of Eden on live television, Angel Obinim said, “Jesus Christ has taken me into the spiritual, and said this is Adam, this is Eve, this is Abraham and this is Moses. I know them.”

The Man of God has been in the limelight for all sorts of reasons. Once he made headlines for publicly whipping two of his church members for allegedly engaging in fornication. Another time when he punished a church member for disobedience by asking her to carry bags of cement for some distant.

READ ALSO: Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’

The latest act to send tongues wagging was when he purchased a brand-new Rolls Royce Ghost series estimated at $300, 000 dollars. We have also heard rumours of a private jet soon to be added to his collectables. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, shall we?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Angel Obinim reveals he knows Adam and Eve

A post shared by Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Power Struggle: Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority
Menzgold Saga: Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media
Tribute: Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings Tribute Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings
Expired Goods: NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims
Privileges: Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house Privileges Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house
Economic Hardships: Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah over evil spirit claims Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah over evil spirit claims

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor
Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the worldbullet
3 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
4 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufourbullet
5 Shoddy Work China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a...bullet
6 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for...bullet
7 Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes...bullet
8 Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker...bullet
9 Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty –...bullet
10 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Free SHS shift system to start in September - Nana Addo
Resolve I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
Accolades President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
Ministry of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Controversial StarTimes Deal Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains
Inflated Cost Obuasi Assembly accused of blowing GHc328K on painting, fence wall
X
Advertisement