news

Once again the Founder of God’s Way International Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim revealed in an interview his personal relationship to the first humans ever created.

READ ALSO: I am no more an angel but 'Jesus Christ' – Obinim

He maintained his stance on the matter and reconfirmed that he knows the first humans ever created, Adam and Eve. Even when the interviewer reiterated that they were talking about the first occupants of the Garden of Eden on live television, Angel Obinim said, “Jesus Christ has taken me into the spiritual, and said this is Adam, this is Eve, this is Abraham and this is Moses. I know them.”

The Man of God has been in the limelight for all sorts of reasons. Once he made headlines for publicly whipping two of his church members for allegedly engaging in fornication. Another time when he punished a church member for disobedience by asking her to carry bags of cement for some distant.

READ ALSO: Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’

The latest act to send tongues wagging was when he purchased a brand-new Rolls Royce Ghost series estimated at $300, 000 dollars. We have also heard rumours of a private jet soon to be added to his collectables. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, shall we?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: