The pledge follows a donation of loads of food items to the community to give relief to the victims of an explosion that reduced the entire community believed to be made up of over 500 houses to debris on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Businessman, Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to help in the rebuilding of the devastated Apiatse community using his Dzata Cement.
General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Daniel Tweneboah donated the items which included bags of rice, boxes of Mackerel and cooking oil, on behalf of Mr Mahama.
“The relief items are to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community,” Tweneboah said.
The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners dispatched the donation on Sunday but they got to Bogosu on Monday, according to a communicator of the National Democratic Congress, Yayra Koku.
“The chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani also thanked Mr Ibrahim Mahama for coming to the aide of the community,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley district received the donation on behalf of the victims and thanked Ibrahim Mahama for the timely and kind gesture.
A truck believed to be transporting explosives to CHIRANO mining company in Tarkwa, Western Region caught fire, exploded and destroyed the entire Apiatse community near Bogoso beyond redemption.
At least, 14 people have been officially confirmed dead with 179injured victims hospitalized, while over 900 residents have been displaced.
The Minerals Commission on Saturday shut down Maxam Ghana Limited, owners of the truck that exploded, to pave way for investigations into the accident. The Chief Inspector of Mines has also been interdicted, among other interim measures taken by the government which has launched a full-scale investigation to unravel all the facts concerning the disastrous occurrence.
The Government has also directed the State Housing Corporation to assess the destroyed community and start rebuilding it once it is declared safe.
