IGP meets BOG Governor, Association of Bankers over safety of police personnel

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison on the safety of police personnel guarding financial institutions.

The meeting also included the Association of Bankers, the Deputy BOG Governor and other stakeholders.

This is in light of the recent shooting by armed robbers of a policeman guarding a bullion van in Accra yesterday.

The IGP had warned that the police will withdraw their services to financial institutions if they don’t purchase bulletproof vans.

In a press release by the Police, the IGP discussed the role of the financial institutions in providing protective equipment for the police.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE POLICE BELOW

