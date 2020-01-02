The promotions take effect from January 1, 2020, minus 390 Inspectors whose promotion to the rank of Chief Inspector has been backdated to 1 July 2019 due to Administrative adjustments.

The police administration, in a statement, wished the newly-promoted officers well.

On 28 December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promoted five Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioner and 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police upon the recommendation of the Police Council.

Notable among the officers promoted was the Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP David S. Eklu.

Here are the newly-promoted Commissioners:

1. DCOP/Mr. Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical Department

2. DCOP/Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department

3. DCOP/Mr. Ebenezer Francis Doku, Director-General/Special Duties

4. DCOP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department

5. DCOP/Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department

The Deputy Commissioners are:

1. ACP/Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy-Director General/CID

2. ACP/Mr. Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director of Education

3. ACP/Mr. Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono

4. ACP/Mr. Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, NPTS

5. ACP/Mr. Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono East

6. ACP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern

7. ACP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director, Marine, Ports, and Harbour

8. ACP/Mr. Stephen Adane-Mensah, Deputy Director, Service Workshop

9. ACP/Mr. Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central MTTU Commander

10. ACP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations

11. ACP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations

12. ACP/Mr. David Senanu Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department

13. ACP/Mr. Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, CID

14. ACP/Mr. Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah

15. ACP/Mr. Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital

16. ACP/Mrs. Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Central