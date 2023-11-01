I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV which has since gone viral on social media, Ken Agyapong was heard saying allegations about him being badmouthed about women is not true.

Ken Agyapong says those who claim the Second Lady didn’t mention any name in her speech would be the very persons to tag him as insulting women should he also go along to respond to issues without mentioning names.

He was emphatic he didn’t want to collapse the Second Lady’s marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have vowed not to comment. You heard what Mrs. Bawumia said about me but I didn’t reply her because if I reply her, her marriage will collapse,” he stated.

When asked by the host that his comments without clarification is impugning a certain motive, Ken Agyapong replied “I said I won’t talk.”

He buttressed his response with his silence over the Second Lady’s comments about him which he has chosen not to respond.

Pulse Ghana

According to Ken Agyapong, Samira Bawumia had said he has enjoyed fat contracts from the government and become okay but now wants to put the party that has given him so much in a bad light.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, the Second Lady had equally told delegates in the Amansie constituency to ignore Mr. Agyapong who has been saying he will ensure the NPP goes to opposition should he lose the flag bearer contest.

“We need to show in our utterances that this election is very consequential for the party and for that reason we need not to make any mistake but rather show a united front. That is why we should all rally behind someone who can win us the power. But those who are campaigning with pain and anger, saying we should go to opposition if things do not go their way, do we accept such stance?,” Samira had said.