He said such an information will help find the perpetrators of the dastardly act as well as protect his reputation.

Speaking on Net2 TV, he said: "What I want to do is that anyone who is willing to give us information about the killers, I will reward that person with GHC 100,000 because I have to protect my reputation."

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was part of the investigative team of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI that uncovered the massive corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last year.

He was shot in his car on his way home in Madina by unknown gunmen last two weeks.

Kennedy Agyapong has been partially blamed for the death of the journalist for exposing his picture on TV and calling for his beating should he step at Net2 TV.

“I have people who call to tell me they have a lot of information but have refused to give it out because they don’t trust the police.

“Please for the sake of Ahmed, they should be bold and speak the truth, especially Ahmed’s first wife else they are not being fair to the dead man,” he stated.