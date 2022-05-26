She said that the probe by the Committee into absenteeism by her and two other lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is news to her.
I’m not aware I have been summoned to the Privileges Committee of Parliament – Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has disclosed that she is not aware of any summon from the Privileges Committee of Parliament.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.
“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”
“I have to be served,” she added.
Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.
The Privileges Committee commenced sitting today on the three lawmakers over absenteeism.
The Committee will investigate the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.
The three lawmakers were referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament after it emerged that they have absented themselves for a long period of time.
In an interview in Accra, the Ranking Member on the Privileges Committee, Kweku Rickets Hagan said the hearings will not be held in public.
“We are going to hear all of them out before we put the report together. The report will be comprehensive. The sittings, however, will not be made public.”
However, the NDC MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has kicked against the probe saying it will set a bad precedent.
In the motion, Hon. Mubarak called on Parliament “to revoke, cancel or rescind the referral made by The Rt. Hon. Speaker on the 5TH Day of April 2022, to the committee on Privileges to consider the issue of absence without permission from the House under Article 97 (1) (c) of the constitution and Standing Orders 15 and 16 of Honourables Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.”
