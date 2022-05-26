RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m not aware I have been summoned to the Privileges Committee of Parliament – Adwoa Safo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has disclosed that she is not aware of any summon from the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Adwoa Sarfo
Adwoa Sarfo

She said that the probe by the Committee into absenteeism by her and two other lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is news to her.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.

Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.

The Privileges Committee commenced sitting today on the three lawmakers over absenteeism.

The Committee will investigate the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.

The three lawmakers were referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament after it emerged that they have absented themselves for a long period of time.

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo Pulse Ghana

In an interview in Accra, the Ranking Member on the Privileges Committee, Kweku Rickets Hagan said the hearings will not be held in public.

“We are going to hear all of them out before we put the report together. The report will be comprehensive. The sittings, however, will not be made public.”

However, the NDC MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has kicked against the probe saying it will set a bad precedent.

In the motion, Hon. Mubarak called on Parliament “to revoke, cancel or rescind the referral made by The Rt. Hon. Speaker on the 5TH Day of April 2022, to the committee on Privileges to consider the issue of absence without permission from the House under Article 97 (1) (c) of the constitution and Standing Orders 15 and 16 of Honourables Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the businesses, bank accounts and properties allegedly owned in Sir John's will

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John

Check out all the 75 properties contained in Sir John's Will

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John

Ghanaians 'cry' on social media over Sir John's leaked will

Sir John

Ghanaians react to Accra floods after heavy downpour

Parts of Accra floods again