I’m not aware I have been summoned to the Privileges Committee of Parliament – Adwoa Safo

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.

Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.

The Privileges Committee commenced sitting today on the three lawmakers over absenteeism.

The Committee will investigate the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.

The three lawmakers were referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament after it emerged that they have absented themselves for a long period of time.

In an interview in Accra, the Ranking Member on the Privileges Committee, Kweku Rickets Hagan said the hearings will not be held in public.

“We are going to hear all of them out before we put the report together. The report will be comprehensive. The sittings, however, will not be made public.”

However, the NDC MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has kicked against the probe saying it will set a bad precedent.