Speaking at Buem, in the Oti Region, on Monday, 17th February 2020, the President stated that "every region has a regional capital, as well as all the necessary regional institutions. These new regions will be no exception."

He continued: "Yesterday, we inaugurated the Regional Agricultural Directorate in Nkwanta, today we are inaugurating the Regional Educational Directorate here in Jasikan. Worawora will also have the Regional Health directorate. The Feeder Road Directorate will be in Kete Krachi."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

This, according to President Akufo-Addo, will bring unity, equal distribution of resources and development to the Oti Region.

With Jasikan long being associated with education, the President assured the Chiefs and people of the Buem District that "if God permits, and we win the next election, we will put in place structures to establish a University here as well."

Touching on the road network in the constituency, President Akufo-Addo commended his Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, for the work being done in improving the country's road infrastructure.

"We are not like those who used the country’s resources to buy akonfem, those who believe that we will not be able to fulfill our promises. They keep saying that we are lying about the progress we have made on roads. That is why the media is here. You can check and find out whether or not we are lying and inform everyone," he added.

On the Free SHS policy, the President was delighted to doubling of enrolment of Bueman Senior High School, from 1,000 students in January 2017 to 2,000 students now.

"The school (Bueman SHS) that President Kufuor selected as a model school will now have a science resource centre. If the girls have been given a new dormitory, I think it is only fair that the boys are also given a new dormitory. The Deputy Minister is here with me and has heard what I have said. Once we get to Accra, I believe he will commence the process to get this done," he added.

Whilst assuring the school of the provision of a new bus and pickup vehicle, President Akufo-Addo urged the first batch of Free SHS students, who are currently in SHS 3, to ensure they study hard and guarantee exemplary results in this yea's WASSCE.

"You have to excel in these exams to show the country that this policy (Free SHS) is worth investing in for our children. I believe that God will stop those who want to cancel the policy or review it because four (4) more for Nana means four (4) more years for free senior high school education," President Akufo-Addo stressed.