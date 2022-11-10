Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 14th November 2022, data bundle prices will be revised upwards,” MTN said in a text broadcast to its customers on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

MTN did not explain what is informing the impending increase in data charges and by what margin, but it is also not the only organization to have increased prices of its services.

Starting from Thursday, November 10, 2022, Christians will pay more to buy the holy book, the Bible as the Bible Society of Ghana has announced an increase in the prices.

According to the society, high inflation and the high cost of clearing at the ports influenced the decision to adjust the prices of the Bible upward.

In a notice by the management of the society which was posted on its Facebook page, they are entreating customers to understand the situation, saying it is beyond their control.

“Due to the high rate of inflation and high cost of clearing from the ports, our prices of Bibles would be slightly reviewed upwards, effective 10th November 2022. God bless you for your understanding,” the notice reads.

Nationwide, prices of all goods and services have increased astronomically to due the prevailing severe economic hardship.