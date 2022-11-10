Is Ghana for you? – Angry minister clashes with man for drying cocoa beans on highway (video)

He and his entourage were reportedly inspecting ongoing feeder road projects in the area when they discovered the development, which didn’t look abnormal to the residents.

“Since when did we start drying cocoa beans in the middle of the road?” the minister quizzed.

Osei-Mensah became more furious when one of the residents daringly said that he was overreacting and that drying cocoa beans on the road was not illegal mining.

“Is this act not worse than galamsey?” the minister asked and threatened: “We will arrest you if you don’t take care.”

Then, the daring man believed to be in his 40s retorted to the minister’s arrest threat, saying that he would be set free eventually even if he was arrested.

It was at this point that Osei-Mensah ordered his arrest to see if indeed, he would regain his freedom as he had pontificated.

“This man standing there, what shows he is drunk? He is just being foolish. What is the sense in this? Arrest him and let’s see if he could come back as he’s saying,” the minister directed.