‘I’m sorry’ – Sammy Gyamfi retracts allegation about Samira Bawumia’s makeup kit

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” he is quoted to have said.

But in a U-turn, Gyamfi said he got it all wrong and had no evidence to substantiate his earlier allegation.

“The Second Lady’s convoy does not have one brand new Landcruiser that carries her makeup kit and artiste. There is no V8 that transports her makeup kit and artiste according to the office of the Second Lady so it’s only fair for me to retract. I am sorry,” he said as quoted by Ghana Web.

Before his apology and retraction, Mr’s Bawumia’s lawyers, Sarkodie Baffuor Awuah and Associates had written to the management of Neat FM, lamenting how the allegation made by Gyamfi and the failure of the host of the radio programme to call him to order made Mrs Bawumia look “in the minds of right thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable”.