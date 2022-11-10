RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘I’m sorry’ – Sammy Gyamfi retracts allegation about Samira Bawumia’s makeup kit

Andreas Kamasah

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has retracted his allegation levelled against Second Lady Samira Bawumia and apologized after her lawyers threatened to sue for defamation.

Samira Bawumia and Sammy Gyamfi
Samira Bawumia and Sammy Gyamfi

On November 7, 2022, Gyamfi had claimed on Accra-based Neat FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group that a brand-new Landcruiser V8 had been dedicated to carrying Mrs Bawumia’s makeup kit and makeup artist to follow her everywhere she travels across the country.

Recommended articles

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” he is quoted to have said.

But in a U-turn, Gyamfi said he got it all wrong and had no evidence to substantiate his earlier allegation.

“The Second Lady’s convoy does not have one brand new Landcruiser that carries her makeup kit and artiste. There is no V8 that transports her makeup kit and artiste according to the office of the Second Lady so it’s only fair for me to retract. I am sorry,” he said as quoted by Ghana Web.

READ ALSO: Samira's lawyers chase Neat FM over Sammy Gyamfi's claim about her makeup kit

Before his apology and retraction, Mr’s Bawumia’s lawyers, Sarkodie Baffuor Awuah and Associates had written to the management of Neat FM, lamenting how the allegation made by Gyamfi and the failure of the host of the radio programme to call him to order made Mrs Bawumia look “in the minds of right thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable”.

They, therefore, demanded that the same radio programme, ‘Me Man Nti’ should be used to retract the allegation and apologise to the second lady

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

I’m the best man to turn around Ghana’s economy – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Asantehene

Asantehene and large entourage to grace Hogbetsotso festival on Saturday

Akufo-Addo

He's not moving an inch - Presidential staffer tells those asking Akufo-Addo to resign

Michael-Nyinaku

BEIGE Bank’s CEO hit with new charges of theft, money laundering