She said the EC is committed to delivering a credible election and has, therefore, been credible in its endeavours.

In a very sarcastic response, she said she would have had two children if she was really in bed with the government.

The EC boss said this during a training programme for journalists organised by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) on Tuesday.

EC boss Jean Mensa

"To the question of being in bed with the government, I'm sure I would have two children by now because it been two years,” Mrs. Mensa said.

“But I think transparency, transparency, transparency, and that is why we tried our best to open up everything and therefore even if the President was your uncle or your father, there is nothing, absolutely nothing you can do."

She noted that she has met President Akufo-Addo on just two occasions since assuming office as EC Chair.

Mrs. Mensa explained that both meetings were in an official capacity and not for any personal purposes.

"And for your attention, since our appointment as the chair and deputies, or maybe I should speak for myself, I have met the President [Akufo-Addo] on two occasions only and those have been official and have been attended by all the commission members, two occasions only."

"And so come election day, we know that the process cannot be even more open, everybody checks what goes on and it is done in the full glare of the public, the counting from the beginning to the end.”

She added: "As we speak we are just closing activities at the printing houses, and we also provide [political] parties with notices and its schedule and they have a 24-hour watch at the printing houses together with the EC staff and security agencies, 24-hour watch, so this is the extent.

"Come Election Day, we all know ballot [boxes] are opaque, we open them up and turn them over, and everybody watches, you can choose to stay around and watch everything, counting is done in the full glare of the public and the results announced there.”