Jirapa: Pupils in Tampoe M/A primary school left to study on bare floor

Some pupils were seen lying on their bellies to write and others have improvised blocks and stones as seats and the situation at the upper primary level was no different.

Pulse Ghana

Conditions in the classrooms were deplorable as children sit on the cracked cemented floor to take lessons.

Teachers at the school are struggling to assess the performance of the students.

Pulse Ghana

Another major challenge facing the school includes overcrowded classrooms as well cracks in the classroom walls which are likely to collapse one day.