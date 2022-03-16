RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jirapa: Pupils in Tampoe M/A primary school left to study on bare floor

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Pupils of Tampoe M/A Primary School sit on the floor to learn during school hours in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers
Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers

Lack of classrooms and inadequate furniture at the primary school is affecting academic work in the school.

Recommended articles

Some pupils were seen lying on their bellies to write and others have improvised blocks and stones as seats and the situation at the upper primary level was no different.

Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers
Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers Pulse Ghana

Conditions in the classrooms were deplorable as children sit on the cracked cemented floor to take lessons.

Teachers at the school are struggling to assess the performance of the students.

Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers
Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers Pulse Ghana

Another major challenge facing the school includes overcrowded classrooms as well cracks in the classroom walls which are likely to collapse one day.

Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers
Pupils sit on bare floor to study Picture credit: Ernesto El-Ghandi of Narrative Changers Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

9 UEW students perish in fatal accident Asuboi

Asuboi accident

Teacher beats colleague teacher girlfriend to death in Ejumako

The deceased, Yaa Linda

Man who assaulted alleged prostitute in the night arrested

Police arrest (File photo)

2 Policemen involved in bullion van robberies killed; 4 arrested

Gun