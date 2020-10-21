Biden said Nigerians have the right to peaceful protests, therefore, reports that they are being shot at by soldiers should cease.

In a statement released on his his website, the Democratic nominee called on President Muhamadu Buhari and the Nigerian army to cease fire.

He wrote: "I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths."

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy."

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2021 budget proposal of N13.08 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. [twitter/@NigeriaGov]

"I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria."

Dozens of Nigerians are feared dead and scores injured after peaceful protesters against police brutality were attacked by soldiers at Lekki, a suburb of Lagos yesterday.