The actor cum politician is contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He faces stiff competition from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Alhassan, who is the incumbent MP of the constituency.

READ ALSO: Chiefs who engage in politics cannot be trusted – Otumfuo cautions

John Dumelo files nomination

Having successfully filed his nomination, Dumelo took to Twitter to announce the bold step in his fledgling political career.

“I successfully filed my nomination to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat yesterday at the District EC office in East Legon,” he wrote.

“This marks the beginning of change the men and women of AWW seek. God is with us.”

Dumelo has intensified his campaign in recent months, even adopting a door-to-door approach to engage his constituents.

He has also promised to prioritise the enforcement of the rent control act if he is elected into Parliament.

According to him, he will push for Ghanaians to pay just 6-months’ rent advance, instead of the two years upfront that landlords usually take.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is set to be one of the most keenly contested in the December elections.

Both Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan have upped the ante with their campaigns and have been endearing themselves to constituents with donations and promises.