The Black Star Shipping Line was established by Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, but is currently defunct.

Addressing some residents at Tokoradi as part of his tour of the Western region, Mahama said the next NDC government will bring it back.

READ ALSO: What do you need four more years to do? - Mahama asks Akufo-Addo

John Mahama

This, the former President said, will help create jobs for the youth in the country and other seamen.

“If you check the NDC’s People’s Manifesto, we have stated clearly that the Black Star (Shipping) Line that Dr Kwame Nkrumah established created a lot of jobs for the Ghanaian youth and seamen. [The] NDC will bring back that Black Star Shipping Line to help create jobs,” Mahama promised.

He further accused the Akufo-Addo government of abandoning some projects started by the erstwhile NDC administration in the Western region.

Mahama cited the planned construction of the new Western Regional Hospital as one of the projects that has been abandoned.

“We were in the process of building a new regional hospital for Western Region. The first plot of land we secured for the hospital project had issues of litigation, so we had to leave it for another one.

“The second plot we secured also had the gas pipeline also passing through. It [was] in the mix of that, that we had to leave the government. Our expectation was that the NPP government would continue to implement the construction of the new regional hospital, but they didn’t.

“So, it is my belief that, when the NDC returns into government, we [shall] build a brand-new regional hospital for the Western Region,” Mahama added.