John Ndebugre was pivotal in finding peace to Bawku conflict — Haruna Iddrisu

Ndebugre's sudden demise occurred at Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region after a short illness. He died aged 72.

Iddrisu eulogising the former PNC MP said "I received with shock news of the passing of Hon. John Akparibo Ndebugre, former Member of Parliament for Zebilla. Hon. Nde, as we affectionately referred to him, was a man of conviction and tenacity. He never shied away from expressing his views, even if they were considered unpopular by some sections of the public.

Pulse Ghana

"John Ndebugre served both the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the People’s National Convention (PNC). During his days with the PNDC and through to the PNC, he spoke truth to power. He was tough yet affable; he mingled freely with both his contemporaries and the young.

"Even after leaving Parliament in 2009, he remained active in the public space. This he did through his regular media engagements on political, social and legal issues.

"Akparibo Ndebugre was an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and was pivotal in finding a lasting peace to the conflict in Bawku. John Ndebugre has indeed served his country and the people of Zebilla. The nation has lost a veritable political and legal icon.