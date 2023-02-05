ADVERTISEMENT
Jomoro MP, constituents demand justice for West Hills Mall killing

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Constituents and member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo Toffey have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, over the death of Shadrach Aloo at the West Hills Mall.

Aloo, a Nzema native from Jomoro allegedly died as a result of injuries sustained from police brutalities at the Mall in Accra.

The MP has also called on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately state the killing of Aloo.

Addressing a press conference at Jomoro organized by the family and agitated Jomoro residents, the MP demanded that the President cause the IGP to investigate the killing and issue the statement just as he did when George Floyd, an American was murdered due to police brutality.

Just as the President stated in the case of George Floyd, a black American who was killed similarly, we expect and demand that President Nana Addo Danquah issue a statement commensurate with the family of Shadrach. The IGP should as a matter of urgency cause a full-scale investigation into the murder of the deceased by his officers and culprits at the West Hills mall concerning the event on the 31st of January 2023.”

“The office of the IGP should also initiate or cause to be initiated disciplinary and criminal proceedings on any officer and persons found culpable in the murder of the deceased, Shadrach Aloo”, she demanded.

The Jomoro MP further urged the IGP to liaise with the family of the late Shadrach Aloo to assist with their expenses and ensure compensation.

“The office of the IGP must initiate or cause to be initiated negotiations with Shadrach’s family to cover the cost and the financial burden brought on the family due to the recklessness of your officers and negotiate reasonable and appropriate monetary compensation to the family for the loss of life and for support for the four-year-old Son who has many years to live without the father”,

MP Dorcas Afo Toffey citing Article 15 (1) and (2) of the 1992 constitution said that the constitution provides in no uncertain terms for the respect for human dignity, therefore urged the police to give a firm assurance that such brutalities shall become a thing of the past.

According to the MP, before his untimely and gruesome death on the day, Shadrach was booked to travel to Germany within that week, but Shadrach visited the West Hills Mall at Weija in the company of a friend where he met the unfortunate incident that led to his killing.

