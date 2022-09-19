Junior High Schools in Agona West benefit from STEM Bootcamp

The five-day workshop which commenced on Monday, September 12, 2022, comprised three sessions; a two-day professional development workshop for JHS Science, Mathematics and ICT Teachers, a two-day robotics workshop for JHS girls and a Mentorship Seminar, distribution of TLMs and distribution of sanitary pads to girls and schools.

Mr. Frederick Antobam, a teacher of Swedru Girls’ Model JHS, expressed satisfaction at the quality of the workshop.

“We’ve been to many [workshops] but this is exceptional. We’ve really learnt something. My students have also understood what we have been teaching them. In fact, this workshop is one of the best I’ve attended so far,” the delighted teacher said.

Other Junior High Schools at the workshop included; Nyakrom AMA A, Nyakrom AMA B, Nyakrom AMA C, Nyakrom Methodist A, Nyakrom Methodist B, Nyakrom Holy Quran B, Nyakrom Catholic A & B, Nyakrom SDA, Nyakrom Presby, Nyakrom Salvation Army, Armah AMA, Nkum AMA A, Ahomadonko AMA, Edukrom AMA, Nsonan AMA, Ostinkorang AMA, Nsuansa AMA, Ekuabuman AMA, Kwaman Catholic and Nkraful AMA.

Students were very excited to take part in the robotics workshop. They utilized their understanding of electronics to assemble the robots.

Their understanding of electronic circuits was put to test as they utilized it in making circuits in both parallel and series connection.

On the final day, the various schools engaged in competitions regarding what they had studied and prizes were awarded to the schools who placed first and second.

Kwaman Catholic JHS, the first-placed school took home a Desktop Computer while Nyakrom Methodist A, the second-placed school took home a Classroom Board Geometry Set.

The Agona West Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Mr. Bismark Mfaafo Ofei thanked the organizers of the workshop for doing a yeoman’s job and indicated his readiness to ensure that the workshop becomes a mainstay.

“This is an excellent program and both the teachers and students have benefitted immensely. I will do my best to ensure that this workshop becomes a partnership between the GES and your outfit,” Mr. Ofei said.

At the end of the workshop, students were happy about being afforded the opportunity to experience the practicality of science and math and just like Oliver Twist, they requested that the US-GH alumni organize more.

The workshop also helped alleviate the fears of the female students with regard to studying STEM courses.

According to the students, prior to the workshop, they perceived STEM courses as difficult and suitable for men. However, the workshop has led to a change of mindset and has made them ready to tackle STEM courses with enthusiasm.

Resource persons including; Dr. Joycelin Dankwah (Medical Doctor), Mrs. Rosemary Daah (ICT Tutor – SWESBUS), Mrs. Venunye Worxe (Midwife), Mrs. Rebecca Vida Simpson (Girl Child Coordinator – Agona West), Mrs. Grace Nana Ekua Quansah (Agona West Municipal Stem Coordinator), Mrs. Susana Danso (Girl Child Motivator), Mr. Maxwell Patibi (Agricultural Science Tutor – SWESBUS) and Mr. Emmanuel Addae (HOD Technical – NYASTECH) also encouraged the young ladies to embrace the studying of STEM courses.

All the materials used during the workshop including; Dext Science Kits, Test tubes, Litmus paper, Charts and Tools for the effective teaching and learning of Mathematics and Science and many others were given to the students and the school to enable the students practice more.

About STEM Bootcamp for Girls

The STEM Bootcamp for Girls, which commenced in 2018 and seeks to empower ladies to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, is an initiative of the US-Ghana Alumni sponsored by The US Dept. of State and The US Embassy, Ghana.

The facilitators of the 2022 edition comprised individuals who are alumnus of;

· International Leaders in Education Program (ILEP),

· Teaching Excellence Achievement (TEA),

· Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program and

· Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF).

The facilitators included;

· Mr. Evans Odei – ILEP 2015 (Mathematics)

· Mr. William Ababu – ILEP 2018 (Mathematics)

· Mr. Alex Boadu – ILEP 2018 (Mathematics)

· Mrs. Jo-Ann Naa Dei Neequaye – ILEP 2018 (Science)

· Ankomah Kwadwo Johnson – TEA 2021 (Mathematics)

· Millicent Nyandiba Ayaba – MWF 2019 (Project Office, NGO)

· Rabiyatu Yakubu – YES 2011 (Medical Laboratory Scientist)