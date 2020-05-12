According to the legislator, he was shocked by the defence statement sput out by the Supreme Court judge nominee.

In February this year, Justice Honyenuga is said to have praised the President during a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District.

Speaking as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area at the durbar, he suggested that Nana Addo deserves another four years.

READ ALSO: Vetting: Supreme Court Justice nominee apologises for endorsing Akufo-Addo

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga

Justice Honyenuga was, however, called out for his statement when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Monday, May 11, 2020.

In his defence, he explained that he did not endorse the President but only sought to wish him well, before rendering an apology.

However, Mr. Muntaka said he was so shocked by Justice Honyenuga’s responses that he nearly collapsed in his chair.

“If he will tell the committee that he didn’t pay attention to the details of his statement, then it goes to the very foundation of justice. It is very worrying. I almost collapsed in my chair. I don’t know if he was truly hearing himself,” the Asawase MP said.

“What he meant was that for the sake of development in his area, he may compromise himself on the bench. All those things send very worrying signals for all of us. I am really sad because I have had the privilege of vetting all the judges at the Supreme Court and frankly speaking, what happened today at the vetting is not common.

“I can’t really recollect that the committee got divided because of a nominee of the Supreme Court. I am forced to say that he put us in a very difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, the Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament walked out midway through the vetting of Justice Honyenuga.

Accoring to the Minority members, the conduct of the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu was unfair to them, although the later returned to complete the vetting.