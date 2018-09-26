Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4


Last Journey Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4

A statement issued and signed by Richard Crabbe, on behalf of Crabbe and Allied families, said he would be given a private burial after the service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Justice VCRAC Crabbe play

Justice VCRAC Crabbe

A former Supreme Court Judge of Ghana, Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe will be buried on Thursday, October 4, after a State Funeral Service at the Fore Court of the State House, Accra.

A statement issued and signed by Richard Crabbe, on behalf of Crabbe and Allied families, said he would be given a private burial after the service.

The Sole Statute Law Revision Commissioner and founder of the Electoral Commission, who contributed tremendously to legal reforms and education in Ghana and beyond, died on Friday, September 7,  after a short illness, aged 94.

READ MORE: Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings

The family said on the day of the funeral, a two-hour pre-burial filing past, would  begin at 0630, while the service would start at 0900 hours at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

After the burial, the final funeral rites and reception would be held at the AICC.

play

 

Justice Crabbe was born on October 29, 1923 at Ussher town in Accra and had his early education at the Government Junior and Senior Boys Schools in Accra.

He attended Accra Academy for his Cambridge Junior and Senior School certificates and went to London to study Economics at the City of London College Moorgate from 1950 to 1952.

The late retired Supreme Court judge, Vincent Cyril Richard Arthur Charles (V.C.R.A.C) Crabbe, before his death was a Professor of Law at Mountcrest University College in Accra.

READ MORE: VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'

He was also a former Professor of Law at the University of West Indies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Police Charges: NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault
Assault Charge: Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagers Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagers
Protest: Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads
Honour: Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award
Greenlight: Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court Greenlight Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
Power Struggle: Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor
Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the worldbullet
3 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
4 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufourbullet
5 Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strikebullet
6 Shoddy Work China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a...bullet
7 Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana...bullet
8 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu...bullet
9 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported...bullet
10 Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on...bullet

Related Articles

Tribute Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings
R.I.P Superheros 5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018
Security Police launch manhunt after customs officer killed by 'unidentified men'
RIP Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead
2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls
RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'
Review Recap of the week in politics
Election 2016 Transcript: Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory speech
Ghana's EC 'We will conduct due diligence before launching new logo'
Ghana Election 2016 Media practitioners ridicule EC's new logo

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
4 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians
Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians
Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media
Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media
Tribute Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings
Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims
X
Advertisement