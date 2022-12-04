Kabiru Mahama slams NPP MPs who abandoned Parliament for Qatar

But on the day the debate commenced, less than 30 NPP MPs were in the Chamber to participate in the Budget debate.

Subsequently, photos of some leading cabinet ministers in Qatar including the Minister for Communications and Digitalization Ursula Owusu-Ekuful surfaced online, attracting condemnation by some Ghanaians who described the development as insensitive.

In a discussion on Citi TV/Citi FM, the Big Issue, Dr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo would be appalled by the lack of critical reflection by the MPs.

“I am sure that this is something the President will be very appalled at because the Members of Parliament are expected to sit through the budget debate.