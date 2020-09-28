The Assin Central MP was dragged to the High Court after his foul-mouthed tirade at Justice Amos Wuni.

“You are a stupid judge. I will face you…I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you,” he fumed on a television program.

Mr. Agyapong has since rendered an apology but he faces possible jail time or a fine if he’s found guilty of contempt.

The legislator has, however, so far failed to appear in court for proceedings, with his lawyers filing an application at the Supreme Court to challenge Justice Awuni’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

His lawyers subsequently alleged possible bias on the part of the judge and sent a petition to the Chief Justice in this regard.

On Monday, though, Mr. Agyapong once again failed to appear in court, but his lawyers explained that he was suffering from COVIID-19 complications having recovered from the disease not long ago.

“Our client, the honorable Kennedy Agyapong suffered from complications from the post-Covid-19 condition that he suffered last month,” Lead Counsel for the lawmaker, Kwame Gyan, said

“We arranged for him to seek treatment from the same doctor who treated him of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, proceedings have been adjourned to Thursday, October 1.