The day's proceedings will also see the Minister of Justice and Attorney General designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs nominee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Mr. Ofori-Atta's vetting is expected to be the attention of the day due to some policy decisions he took in President Akufo-Addo first term.

The controversial Agyapa deal and the numerous bond deals are expected to dominate the questions.

Godfred Yeboah Dame

In 2017, when he was vetted, Mr. Ofori-Atta spent the most time before the committee with his session running for 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the immediate past Parliamentary Affairs Minister whilst Mr. Dame was the deputy-Attorney General in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.