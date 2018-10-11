Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out

news

An application by the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong seeking to dismiss the ¢25m defamation suit against him by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been dismissed.

An Accra High Court dismissed the suit and held that the writ filed by Anas does not in any way violate the constitutional right of the maverick MP.

The court in its ruling said no relevant legal points have been raised to substantiate the claim of Kennedy Agyapong.

READ MORE: Kennedy Agyapong laughs off GH¢25m defamatory suit

The controversial politician claimed in his writ that the wearing of a mask and the concealment of his identity breached his constitutional rights under article 33 of the Constitution.

But the Court directed Anas to furnish the MP with a more detailed address in 10 days as the current address provided is not sufficient.

The Court also directed Kennedy Agyapong to file his statement of defence within 14 days.

In June 2018, Anas filed a defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong.

The head of TigerEye PI whose latest investigative shook Ghana football sued the MP for 25 million cedis for libellous comments allegedly made.

READ MORE: Kwesi Nyantakyi sues Anas for defamation of character

The suit follows months of media attacks by the MP against the investigative journalist in an attempt to stop him from airing the documentary 'Number 12," Anas' investigative piece detailing corruption in Ghana football.