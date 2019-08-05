Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, according to online news portal mynewsgh, says the girls are somewhere in Nigeria where they are being held.

He tells police investigators in the Western Region that he is not aware of how those human parts founds their way into the septic tank reiterating on his earlier position they girls are alive and are in Nigeria.

“He insists the girls are alive and not dead. He told the interrogators that the girls are in Nigeria and not in Ghana with claims he does not know how those human parts found their way into the drain”, mynewsgh quoted an unnamed police source.

The Police last Friday announced the retrieval of bodies from a septic tank in a building previously by Odeoutuk Willis.

"The human remains, discovered late on Friday 2nd August 2019, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and further investigation," the police said.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”