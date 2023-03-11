Key suspects in Ashaiman soldier murder arrested – Police

About a week ago the murder of a young soldier in Ashaiman raised tension across the country.

His death triggered emotions and angered the military for which reason in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, some military personnel invaded Ashaiman and brutalized some residents in a search for the murderers of their colleague.

This invasion by the military saw some residents picked up for interrogation.

Many have since condemned the act by the military, describing it as inhuman.

Member of Parliament for the area expressed his bitterness for the act displayed by the military men, although the killing of the young soldier was a cruel act.

“We cannot take the laws into our hands whether we are lawmakers or security agencies.”

Amnesty International Ghana has also condemned the action by the military.

“Amnesty International Ghana is against all forms of violence and human rights abuses and condemns the violence meted out by the military on civilians. The military is to take a step back and allow the Ghana Police Service to conduct thorough investigations into the unfortunate killing of the soldier,”

However, the Ghana Armed Forces say the operation was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for some criminals and not for vengeance.

“the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”

