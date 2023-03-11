The letter reads, “The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023,”
Key suspects in Ashaiman soldier murder arrested – Police
In a release on Friday, March 10, the Police administration says it has picked up key suspects in the murder of Sheriff Imoro, a soldier at Ashaiman through a sustained intelligence-led operation.
About a week ago the murder of a young soldier in Ashaiman raised tension across the country.
His death triggered emotions and angered the military for which reason in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, some military personnel invaded Ashaiman and brutalized some residents in a search for the murderers of their colleague.
This invasion by the military saw some residents picked up for interrogation.
Many have since condemned the act by the military, describing it as inhuman.
Member of Parliament for the area expressed his bitterness for the act displayed by the military men, although the killing of the young soldier was a cruel act.
“We cannot take the laws into our hands whether we are lawmakers or security agencies.”
Amnesty International Ghana has also condemned the action by the military.
“Amnesty International Ghana is against all forms of violence and human rights abuses and condemns the violence meted out by the military on civilians. The military is to take a step back and allow the Ghana Police Service to conduct thorough investigations into the unfortunate killing of the soldier,”
However, the Ghana Armed Forces say the operation was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for some criminals and not for vengeance.
“the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”
The “swoop” they said had led to the arrest of about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and they have since handed them over to the military police who will subsequently send them over to the Ghana Police Service for screening and further action.
