This was confirmed by the Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.
Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police
The driver of the parked Kia truck that caused the accident involving Ghana’s newly acquired train from Poland has reported himself to the police.
He explained that the driver of the Kia truck parked it on the railway and by the time the train got there, it was too late to halt it, leading to a crash.
“The Kia driver himself has reported himself to the police station, but the conduct of the driver as of now cannot be well explained,” the Minister said.
Ghana’s newly imported train was involved in an accident while on a test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway route on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
The train is said to have rammed into a Kia truck that was parked right on the railway, causing some damage in its frontal area.
Peter Amewu said there were no casualties recorded after the accident despite the train carrying passengers and some inspectors.
“And the good thing is that all the passengers and the inspectors on board the train, none of them got injured and we are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train,” he said.
“Technically, I would say the train is still in very good form. Nothing in terms of electrical or the engine has been affected, except the front that got slightly damaged.”
Earlier this month, the first batch of trains assembled in Poland arrived at the Tema Port to help make railway transportation better in the country.
Ghana is expected to receive 12 state-of-the-art trains from Poland to boost railway transportation, with the new trains expected to begin operations in May.
