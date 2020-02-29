The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, wants the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to address the nation on the scandal as it happened during his tenure as vice president and president of Ghana.

“Mahama should come out and tell us if he was involved or not and if he wasn’t who was because he was the President of Ghana at that time,” he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He continued: “Now when you mention Ghana anywhere around the world, people associate it with bribery and corruption. Mr Mahama needs to help us fight it by addressing this issue.”

“Mahama must speak on the Airbus scandal and stop inciting violence by attacking the Electoral commission,” he added.

“The former president known to be an astute communications specialist should not have difficulty in just denying his involvement in this international embarrassment, but his critics are having a field day since the issue broke.”

It will be recalled that Airbus, Europe's largest aircraft manufacturer, admitted to paying bribes in Ghana to a relative of an "elected government official" to facilitate the country's purchase of three military aircrafts.

The bribes, according to Airbus officials in a UK court, were paid during the Mills -Mahama era.