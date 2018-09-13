Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife


RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife

Kofi Annan was a true family man. This story proves every bit of it. Rest in peace, Master.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife play

Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife

The year is 1965. Former General Secretary Kofi Annan gets married to Titiola Alakija. They have two kids, Ama and Kojo.

Along the way, there is a separation and Mr Annan has to do all the caretaking and upbringing. When Kofi Annan and his first wife separated, Ama was old enough for boarding school but Kojo was not. Titiola was ‘sorting out her situation’ so Kofi Annan took Kojo from New York to Geneva. That’s where the single parent life began for Mr Annan.

Kofi Annan's funeral at the International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana play

Kofi Annan's funeral at the International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana

 

He’d try to go to bed early for an early wake so he could prepare his son for school. A female friend gave him the ‘hack’ to juggling all that he had to do as a single parent without necessarily going to bed early. That know-how gave Kofi Annan a ‘heightened respect for women’. He also learned a lot.

In 1984, another chapter of marriage is opened for Kofi Annan. He married his second wife, Nane Maria whom he met in Geneva.

READ MORE: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

Kofi took two children, Ama and Kojo, to the marriage. Nane Maria also had a daughter, Nina, making a happy family.

Kofi Annan's funeral play

Kofi Annan's funeral

 

The deceased global icon praised his wife for being by his side through thick and thin, including during the difficult times as UN Secretary-General.

“She was extremely supportive and, honestly speaking, I don’t think I could have done it without her.

Nane Maria (Middle) play

Nane Maria (Middle)

 

“The two of us came to recognise that one lives in two worlds – the big world, which is the UN out there, trying to solve these problems and the small world which is family, friends, going for walks, listening to music.”

Kofi Anna was loved by the world for his goodwill and selfless service. But he also loved his wife and family in a similar manner; if not more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Goodbye: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest Goodbye Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Ghanaian Fraudster: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries Ghanaian Fraudster Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries
RIP: This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral RIP This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral
Tribute: You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan Tribute You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Ghanaian Fraudster: Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18 Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18
Tribute: Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husband

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kofi Annan to be buried today Local News Kofi Annan to be buried today
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry
Posthumous Honour: New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan Posthumous Honour New breed of sweet potato to be named after Kofi Annan



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
4 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle...bullet
5 Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]bullet
6 R.I.P Superheros 5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018bullet
7 Nepotism Mahama slams civil society groups; labels them as...bullet
8 Road Crash 3 die in motorway accidentbullet
9 Final Journey How international Diplomats showed up at...bullet
10 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Lawsuit Govt, EC sued over the creation of new regions
Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine
Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority
Proposal Name Foreign Ministry building after Kofi Annan – Minority
File Photo
Illegal Operation Over 60 ‘illegal’ orphanages shut down across the country
X
Advertisement