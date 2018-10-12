Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians

news

The family of the late United Nations (UN) General-Secretary, Kofi Annan, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for the love they showed them during the funeral of their son.

In a statement copied to the media, they thanked Ghana for their overwhelming support.

“You’ve comforted us, consoled us, counselled us and celebrated with us. Kofi Atta Annan loved his Ghana. Ghana made him the man, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and leader he was", the statement said.

Kofi Annan died on August 18 in the Swiss capital city of Bern. He was reported to have fallen ill shortly after returning to Switzerland from South Africa and detained at a Geneva hospital and later sent to Bern, the Swiss capital, for further treatment but passed away on Saturday, August 18, in the presence of his wife, Nane Maria, and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina.

READ ALSO: How different cultures showed up in different funeral styles

“Seeing that love for his country being reciprocated through song, through dance, through drumming, through heart-warming and laudatory tributes from all across the land, and through a celebration of life ceremony, was truly incredible", the statement concluded.

Mr Annan was given a befitting state funeral and burial on September 13, 2018 after three days of national mourning.

Kofi Annan was the 7th General-Secretary of the United Nations who served from 1997 to 2006.