Kumasi: FDA seizes unregistered body enhancers and aphrodisiacs worth GH¢700,000

The items included a variety of aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, orthodox pain relievers, and cosmetics.

The medicines imported from China were seized because they had not been registered by the Authority.

Some of the seized products had engraved on them unknown languages, while others were conspicuously sourced from the United State of America.

John Laryea Oddai Tettey, the Ashanti Regional Head of FDA said the Authority would continue to send officers to the markets on daily basis to monitor activities to ensure that products sold to consumers were safe adding that the products seized were a mixture of indigenous and exotic consumables.

He said "These products will never be approved by the FDA. How these products get into our market remains unknown. But we want to assure that when these smugglers beat entry points we will always fish them out when they come on the market."