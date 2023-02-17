The challenges have forced some of the female students to sleep and dress in the open amid discomforting congestion.
Lack of dormitories: Yilo Krobo SHS female students to sleep, dress in the open
Yilo Krobo Senior High School in the Eastern region is facing serious infrastructure and furniture challenges.
With the introduction of Free Senior High School, the infrastructure challenges of the school keep getting worse.
The congestion in the dormitories has compelled most of the students to sleep in the open with their chop boxes and bags.
A video that has gone viral captured students who have been compelled to sleep in the open due to inadequate dormitory facilities to contain the growing student population.
The students and school authorities said the situation is affecting academic activities and called for the government's intervention.
Iddrissu Adamptey, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school in an interview on Accra FM said the problem of congestion has been a headache to the managers of the school in recent times.
According to him, the lack of dormitories coupled with the lack of furniture needs immediate attention.
He said because of this, parents are compelled to provide plastic chairs for their wards to serve as furniture for studying adding that the situation still remains dire.
