Lack of dormitories: Yilo Krobo SHS female students to sleep, dress in the open

With the introduction of Free Senior High School, the infrastructure challenges of the school keep getting worse.

The congestion in the dormitories has compelled most of the students to sleep in the open with their chop boxes and bags.

A video that has gone viral captured students who have been compelled to sleep in the open due to inadequate dormitory facilities to contain the growing student population.

Pulse Ghana

The students and school authorities said the situation is affecting academic activities and called for the government's intervention.

Iddrissu Adamptey, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school in an interview on Accra FM said the problem of congestion has been a headache to the managers of the school in recent times.

According to him, the lack of dormitories coupled with the lack of furniture needs immediate attention.