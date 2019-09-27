According to the Students Representative Council (SRC), the protest will come off on October 7.

In a statement, the SRC said it plans to also present a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“While we prepare to demonstrate, we are all encouraged to post on all social media platforms about our plight using #OpenUpLegalEducation and #RedMonday,” the statement also said.

The statement also announced the SRC’s intention to form a group called the National Association of Law Students.

This will include immediate Past Presidents of the law students’ associations of some law faculties and other student leaders.

Previous agitations from the SRC of the School prompted the setting up of a Committee by the General Legal Council to probe mass exams failure at the Ghana School of Law and oversee reforms at the School.

In the recent entrance exam, only 128 of the 1,820 candidates who sat passed.

Before this, only 64 out of the 525 students who sat for the Bar exam in 2018 passed; with 284 of them failing and 177 being referred.