The donation, according to the Media Relations Officer of the organisation, Mr. Godfred Budu, was the organisation's widow’s mite to help alleviate the financial burden of parents and guardians, and added that “it is also to make the students feel comfortable and learn.” He quipped
Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School
Let's Begin Again Foundation, a Non Profit Organisation based in Kumasi, have on Wednesday donated 120 pieces of school uniforms to pupils in Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School.
The organisation also presented exercise books and pens to the pupils. According to him, education is the best tool to help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, hence the organisation's commitment to providing the needed support to basic schools in deprived communities in the country to help them reach their full potential in education.
Priscilla Owusu, a teacher of the school was effusive in her praise of the organsiation's kind gesture and further said the gesture was the first time in many years that an NGO had made such a massive donation to the school.
