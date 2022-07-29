RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School

Let's Begin Again Foundation, a Non Profit Organisation based in Kumasi, have on Wednesday donated 120 pieces of school uniforms to pupils in Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School.

Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School
Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School

The donation, according to the Media Relations Officer of the organisation, Mr. Godfred Budu, was the organisation's widow’s mite to help alleviate the financial burden of parents and guardians, and added that “it is also to make the students feel comfortable and learn.” He quipped

Recommended articles
Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School
Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School Pulse Ghana

The organisation also presented exercise books and pens to the pupils. According to him, education is the best tool to help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, hence the organisation's commitment to providing the needed support to basic schools in deprived communities in the country to help them reach their full potential in education.

Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School
Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to pupils of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School Pulse Ghana

Priscilla Owusu, a teacher of the school was effusive in her praise of the organsiation's kind gesture and further said the gesture was the first time in many years that an NGO had made such a massive donation to the school.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills

Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu

Okudzeto Ablakwa celebrates wife as she bags Master's Degree in Law

Free SHS

GES reviewing Free SHS to determine how much parents should pay – Opoku Amankwah

Photos: Akufo-Addo commissions rehabilitated Asomdwe Park on Atta Mills' 10th anniversary

Photos: Akufo-Addo commissions rehabilitated Asomdwe Park on Atta Mills' 10th anniversary