Let's give Ken Ofori-Atta the chance to fix Ghana's economic problems — McDan boss

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian business magnate, Daniel McKorley, has urged Ghanaians to give Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta the chance to fix the ailing economic challenges facing the country.

Daniel McKorley, McDan boss
He said Ofori-Atta should be allowed to set up a robust business economy despite the political interference.

His reactions come after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Bawumia from the government's Economic Management Team.

The NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said getting rid of these men and replacing them with abled individuals would help breathe life back into the economy.

"President Akufo-Addo's cousin [Ofori-Atta] has run down our economy through excessive borrowings that his personal company Databank profits from. Today, his name scares away investors and evokes a feeling of insecurity for every Ghanaian.

"Regardless of our running to the IMF, the only way to begin the process of rebuilding, if we are to get any good deal from the IMF is to sack Ken Ofori-Atta immediately and appoint a fresh, able hand in his stead to lead the IMF negotiations," he said.

Also, Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufour called for the dismissal of Ofori-Atta.

He cited Ofori-Atta's 'no – no' stance on the government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, (IMF) and a general economic decline, as his reasons.

"I believe sincerely that some of the Ministers must go. If I were the Finance Minister, I would have resigned before the President sacks me due to his stance on the IMF.

"It is surprising that the President hasn't done any reshuffle up until this point. He may not know all the Ministers because some were recommended to him

"As a member of the NPP, I won't come on TV and say which Minister should go or stay. I will advise the President privately and provide reasons," he said.

But the founder and chief executive officer of the McDan Group of Companies said on TV3 that "I have respect for those calling for his dismissal. The Finance Minister must be given the chance to fix Ghana's problems.

"The President knows why he is still keeping him."

