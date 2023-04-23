Let's mark Eid to promote peace - Bawumia

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Bawumia together with his wife, Samira Bawumia in a video urged Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting walking in love and peace with loved ones.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is here with us again and it is that special moment to be thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving us strength and endurance to go through a month-long fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Having been at our spiritual, compassionate, and charitable best during the past month, let us mark Eid with our families and loved ones to further promote peace, love, and brotherhood.”

“As we see to uphold this beautiful virtue of Ramadan even beyond Eid, we also pray to the Almighty Allah for all of His rewards for our sacrifices and good deeds during Ramadan. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr to all.” Second lady Samira said.

Muslims around the world have been fasting for this holy month, one of the most sacred times of the year in the faith of Islam is Ramadan.