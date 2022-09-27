Let's pray for Nana Addo for God's divine intervention — Anyidoho

Anyidoho in a Twitter post said "I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying."

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has an abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

According to him, "Above all, I continue to have an abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part, and I urge all of you gathered here to have that same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored. The Battle is the Lord's!!"

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

He indicated that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies not just in Africa, but across the world.

Pulse Ghana