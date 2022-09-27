RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's pray for Nana Addo for God's divine intervention — Anyidoho

Emmanuel Tornyi

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute has called on Ghanaians to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho
He said Ghanaians must also pray for the country arguing that the country definitely needs the divine intervention of God for him to bless us.

Anyidoho in a Twitter post said "I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying."

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has an abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

According to him, "Above all, I continue to have an abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part, and I urge all of you gathered here to have that same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored. The Battle is the Lord's!!"

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

He indicated that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies not just in Africa, but across the world.

Pastor prays for Nana Addo
He reiterated his commitment to the empowerment of the security services to consolidate the peace, security, and stability of the state and nation; the establishment of a free and just society, where entrepreneurship and individual initiative are the sources of wealth creation with a strong social safety net for the marginalised and disadvantaged; and the improvement of the governance architecture to deepen accountability and respect for the rule of law in our body politic.

