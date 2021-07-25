LGBTQ bill’s purpose is to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate - Gabby Otchere-Darko

In a post on social media, the Danquah Institute founder said the president has already declared that he won’t make homosexuality legal in Ghana, therefore the purpose of the bill isn’t cynical.

“Gay+ activities are already illegal in our country. But, we aren’t known to hate. The President has given his word he won’t legalise it. This Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate! Surely, the promoters of the Bill can’t say they aren’t aware!”, he tweeted.

The bill, which is being championed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and 7 other parliamentarians has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”