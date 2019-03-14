The former president met with the diplomatic corps in January to share with them the NDC’s position on the violence that rocked the by-election.

Mahama is reported to have shown multiple videos of barbaric attacks and gun violence perpetrated by the security officials, to the visiting diplomatic community.

This did not sit well with the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who criticised the NDC flagbearer’s actions.

According to him, Mahama ‘painted Ghana black’ with his actions, which he described as unpatriotic, shameful and not acceptable.

Mr. Maafo also questioned why the former president would want to portray the incident as a “national disaster” when it isn’t.

Responding to this, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana said she does not agree with the assertion that Mahama painted the country black to diplomats.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Alicia Rico said she doesn’t think the former president downplayed the country in anyway.

“No, I don’t think Ghana has been painted black,” she said when asked to give her take on Mahama’s comments.

A Presidential Commission has since been set up to probe the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.