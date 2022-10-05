Mahama failed to fight galamsey but Nana Addo will deal with the menace — NPP

According to him, "We the NPP will support the president to deal with this menace...The NDC and John Mahama failed to fight galamsey."

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be meeting the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country.

The meeting will take place today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region, one of the regions worst hit by illegal mining.

In 2017, Nana Addo said he will put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end galamsey in Ghana.

Rallying Ghana's traditional leaders together with the president, said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a "green country" and a "clean space."

The President addressing a workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders said he needed to proceed cautiously since the people involved were the same people who had voted him into power, and that should he take such a decision against them, they would not vote for him in the next election.

Pulse Ghana

"I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter," Nana Addo said.

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.

Currently, foreign nationals, especially the Chinese have taken over and using sophisticated equipment to intensify environmental degradation.