Mahama honoured with global leadership award

Under Mahama's presidential oversight, Ghana saw a massive infrastructure development drive in all sectors of its economy, including education, health, ports and harbors, rail, oil, and gas.

"President Mahama was chosen for this award because he demonstrates all of the successful traits of Christian leadership under the greatest pressure and responsibility of governing and being the Chief Executive for a Nation, Ghana," Brat said.

"Mahama governed wisely, advocating and achieving a consistent track record on economic development, women’s participation in education, and enhancing economic growth. Under great pressure, President Mahama still exhibits warmth and joy that resonated with everyone at the summit, and I am sure in his country because of his love for God and his faithful service to the person he said influences his life and decisions the most: Jesus, our Lord," he added.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Mahama addressed the student body during Convocation, where he spoke about the state of Africa and the importance of Christians witnessing the lost.

Mahama is taking part in the three-day summit, which concludes on Friday, along with a large roster of African leaders.

Liberty is hosting more than 630 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and world-class faith leaders with the goal of uniting industry minds from around the globe in promoting faith, friendship, and Judeo-Christian business principles.

On Wednesday, after an Africa Orientation panel, Mahama took time to speak with Liberty students who are originally from Africa.

He also took part in the Doing Business with Africa panel on Thursday, moderated by Michele Bachmann and featuring Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister H.E. Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge; DRC Minister of Finance, H.E. Nicolas Kazadi Kadima Nzuji; Ambassador of DRC, Marie-Helene Mathey Boo; U.S. Congressman, The Build Act Ted Yoho; and USAID, Former Acting COO, Max Primoric.

Other highly successful African business heads and leaders participating in the summit include CEOs in energy and agriculture from Nigeria, such as Dr. Cosmas Maduka, President & CEO of Coscharis; Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, CEO of Stanel Group; Hon. Benjamin Oviosu: Octogone International Gas & Oil Ltd; and Pastor Forson Swanzy, President of Forerunners Generation International, a co-sponsor of the summit.

Keynote summit speakers include Steve Green, President of Hobby Lobby; Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House; Winsome Sears, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia; and Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation. Liberty President Jerry Prevo, Pastor Jonathan Falwell, and Liberty Provost and Chief Academic Officer Scott Hicks are also slated to speak. On Wednesday, the event featured several former professional athletes, including NASCAR legend and Vice Chairman for Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon and former NFL player and president of Opportunity Zones Jack Brewer.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Supreme Court clerks for Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Alito, and the late Justice Scalia participated in a panel on Supreme Court Decisions in 2023: Impact on Business. Other panel discussions included Globalism, Threats, and National Defense; Finance: Recession & Resiliency; and a series of panels and workshops on women in business.

The summit is giving student volunteers the opportunity to network with hundreds of Christian CEOs, interact with heads of state, and learn how to promote Christ through the sphere of international business.