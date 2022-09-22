Mahama lacks an understanding of the judicial system - Sam Okudzeto

Speaking in interview in Accra, the renowned legal practitioner said calls by the ex-President for the Chief Justice to be changed is untenable.

According to him, a denigration of the highly respected arm of government will lead to a breakdown of law and order.

He indicated that the constitution has made provisions for addressing myriad of grievances brought against the judiciary.

Sam Okudzeto said the Chief Justice for instance has no hand in written judgments of judges adding that corruption tags against judges also had remedies in addressing it.

“I don’t think he understands the judicial system. The Chief Justice does not tell the judges the kind of judgment he should write. If you have evidence of corruption, you are supposed to send it to the Chief Justice and he is mandated under the Constitution to have an inquiry made.”

“He cannot brush it aside and forget about it. Against the Chief Justice, you send it to the president. A person of that high level should understand what the Constitutional process is and not just make a sweeping statement which will undermine confidence in the whole institution. Lack of confidence in the whole institution will mean people should take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Addressing lawyers of the National Democratic Congress last month, former President Mahama said public confidence in the judiciary had eroded.

He said people mocked the phrase ‘go to court’ as a result of the gradual bias that has been ascribed to the bench.